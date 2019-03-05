How We're Styling JW Anderson's Super Summery Uniqlo Collab

Praise be! JW Anderson has collaborated with Uniqlo for a third time, and the resulting SS19 collection has a host of sunny pieces to take you from spring through to summer. Launching in store and online today, expect hallmarks of British style like reversible trench coats, paisley prints and pinstriped shirts, plus holiday-ready pieces like printed bucket hats, drawstring shorts and pussy-bow dresses.
"It is always fun collaborating with Uniqlo," Anderson said of his relationship with the high street brand in a press release. "I always find it super interesting how two brands with very different backgrounds can come together to create an exciting collection. In the third collation of the collaboration, I envision a summer wardrobe that could be relaxed and chic at the same time; a versatile and youthful collection.”
Any high street/designer collaboration sells out fast, but with JW Anderson's AW19 collection at London Fashion Week last month drawing critical acclaim – some called it his best in seasons – this collection is sure to go down a treat, especially with its affordable price point meaning anyone can nab a slice of his smart aesthetic.
With both the men's and womenswear lines brimming with instant classics, we're mixing and matching our favourite pieces, from beige drawstring two-pieces to yellow blouses and co-ordinating socks. Click through to see how we're wearing JW Anderson x Uniqlo SS19.