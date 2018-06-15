Bottega Veneta Names Daniel Lee As Its New Creative Director

In an official statement released by Bottega Veneta's parent company, Kering, its chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault welcomed the designer. "The singularity of his vision inspired by a very personal creative approach convinced me that he was best able to open a new chapter in the history of the house," he said of Lee. After graduating from Central St. Martins, the British designer held design roles Balenciaga, Maison Margiela, and Donna Karan. "His work is characterised by great rigour, a mastery of studio expertise, a true passion for materials and an energy that I cannot wait to see take shape at Bottega Veneta."