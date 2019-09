Bottega Veneta Names Daniel Lee As Its New Creative Director

In an official statement released by the brand's owner Kering, the luxury group did not clarify why Maier is leaving, but instead focused on what he built: "It's largely due to Tomas's high-level creative demands that Bottega Veneta became the House it is today. He put it back on the luxury scene and made it an undisputed reference," said chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault. "With his creative vision, he magnificently showcased the expertise of the House’s artisans. I am deeply grateful to him and I personally thank him for the work he accomplished, and for the exceptional success he helped to achieve."