All Your Favorite Insta Girls Stole The Runway At Bottega Veneta

Tomas Maier sees your late '90s/early 2000's nostalgia and doubles down on it. Early Saturday morning, as Mary J. Blige blasted through multiple floors of the splendid 18th century Palazzo Archinto, we were treated to a visual feast of all the early aughts greatest hits. Velour, snakeskin, all-over grommets, dusty purples and pale pinks all came out to "party like it's your birfday" (50 Cent also made an appearance on the show's soundtrack). It was luxurious, over-the-top, and extremely au courant.
But the real surprise of the evening was not that we were treated to all the old school bangers of our youth at an old Italian palazzo, but that the cast of models featured all your favorite Insta girls — a first for Bottega Veneta. There was Kaia Gerber, queen of the season wearing a blush satin jumpsuit with an off-white patent leather parka over it, and Kendall right behind her in a two-tone swimsuit and trenchcoat. Kris Jenner was sitting front row, of course, and after taking a few videos of her daughter, she let show a little pride in her daughter in the form of a faint smile.
But it takes more than Kaia and Kendall to make it "hot in herre" (sorry couldn't help myself but you guessed it, that classic Nelly jam was also part of the soundtrack). Gigi and Bella Hadid both walked in different versions of a kicky fringed dress in blue and white respectively, but let's face it, that's standard runway fare these days. Then Hailey Baldwin appeared in a fringed shift dress, and we could feel the weight of millions of followers in the room. Just when we thought there wouldn't be any more surprises, out comes Emily Ratajkowski in a short, fringed purple suede dress. It was almost too much to bear until we remembered the early millennium was all about excess. Everything about this show was exactly as it should be.
