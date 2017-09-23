All Your Favorite Insta Girls Stole The Runway At Bottega Veneta

But it takes more than Kaia and Kendall to make it "hot in herre" (sorry couldn't help myself but you guessed it, that classic Nelly jam was also part of the soundtrack). Gigi and Bella Hadid both walked in different versions of a kicky fringed dress in blue and white respectively, but let's face it, that's standard runway fare these days. Then Hailey Baldwin appeared in a fringed shift dress, and we could feel the weight of millions of followers in the room. Just when we thought there wouldn't be any more surprises, out comes Emily Ratajkowski in a short, fringed purple suede dress. It was almost too much to bear until we remembered the early millennium was all about excess. Everything about this show was exactly as it should be.