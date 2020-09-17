Bella Hadid, Erykah Badu & Rosalía Host Burberry’s Catwalk Show

The collection itself? Hallmarks of Burberry's aesthetic – slick tailoring, timeless trench coats and heritage fabrics – blended seamlessly with Tisci's contemporary DNA: bold monochrome, futuristic leather and nods to streetwear via hoodies and joggers. There was something jarring about the luxury looks we're accustomed to seeing on extravagant catwalks being paraded along the forest floor, as if the models were returning from a debauched party the night before. Perhaps that's the tension Tisci was alluding to: what place do our man-made creations have in the natural world post-pandemic? What is the place of luxury fashion in such uncertain times?