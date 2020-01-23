How Do I Wear A Cardigan Without Looking Like Mrs Doubtfire?

It looks like I’ll have to put my reservations aside as the cardigan is going nowhere. Net-A-Porter has seen a 22% increase in sales of cardigans in 2020 compared to last year, and as the weather warms up and the days get longer, they’ll stick around, only in shorter, finer, more spring-friendly iterations. Libby’s tip for the coming season? "We’re forecasting the return of the twinset, in line with the ‘90s trend; very Liz Hurley." I might not be brave enough to try the cardi and skirt twinset just yet, but I’ll overcome my preconceptions and try a Seattle-style grunge aesthetic and get back to you. Maybe the cardi isn’t so scary after all.