Rouje's Latest Collection Has Us Dreaming Of Spring

The Danes may have overtaken the French as the effortlessly stylish women we want to be, but Jeanne Damas is keeping the Parisian girl flame alive with her heavenly brand Rouje. The label's SS19 collection has just dropped and though we may be stuck in grey old London, we're dreaming of long, balmy evenings and sundowners on deck.
The campaign imagery has enough inspiration to keep us going until our first holiday of the year. Alongside the pastel hues, ditsy prints and hyper-feminine cuts we've come to expect from the brand, there are newer styles too: woven bags, sorbet knits and silk slips, making the perfect spring-to-summer wardrobe.
"Rouje is a brand for girls who apply lipstick with their fingers, who ride up their skirt to let the sun kiss their legs, and who eat French fries and drink red wine," Jeanne says of the label. Count us in.
Click through to shop Rouje's SS19 campaign.