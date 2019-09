The Problem With The French Girl Aesthetic

The sizing problem is not a new phenomenon – shoppers have been calling out the 'different shop, different size' issue for years – but lately consumer outrage has been aimed at a much more damaging trend. As ASOS recently discovered after being called out on Twitter for labelling a UK size 14 as XL (apparently aligning its concession label measurements with its in-house size guide), the figures don’t make sense: how do you categorise a size 12 – smaller than the UK average – as large? As Yomi Adegoke pointed out in The Guardian, the real issue with this sizing system is not the letters themselves but the fact that brands are complicit in the shaming language commonly used to determine that big is bad and fat is purely negative. ASOS' label choices, Adegoke writes , "felt more like an accusation than a factual inaccuracy". The same could be read into the labels mentioned here.