It's Now Super Easy (& Cheaper) To Get Réalisation Par In The UK

Our favourite indie label Réalisation Par has a new UK site, meaning shopping your favourite Kaia Gerber and Alexa Chung-approved midi skirts and mini dresses is easier than ever. Doesn't sound like a big deal? Well, before the UK/EU site launch, a VAT charge would be added at the checkout (meaning £29 extra to pay on a £175 skirt, for example), and shipping would take 10-14 days from the USA. Now, though, the label has its very own UK warehouse, meaning the VAT is included in the total price, delivery will only take 2-3 business days, and returns can be made sent directly to said warehouse, your refund coming through sooner.
"Overall, our focus is on making it easier and more convenient for our UK customers to purchase," a representative of the Australian brand said. While Réalisation Par has had a UK presence for some time now (one scroll through Instagram and we'll bet you'll see your favourite women, from London to France to Copenhagen, wearing The Christy dress or The Naomi skirt), this move will propel its success further into the stratosphere.
More great news: having hosted a temporary space at Selfridges back in 2018, fans of shopping IRL can rejoice, because in late July Réalisation Par launches another London pop-up shop. Just in time for us to fill our wardrobes with pieces to see us through every summer soirée in the calendar.
