The launch – a temporary residency in Selfridges – sees the online brand come to its European fanbase IRL for the first time. "As an online-only brand, we wanted to create a way to really interact with our 'Dreamgirls' all around the world, with our first stop being London," a statement from Réalisation reads. "It's a chance for women in destination cities to come and experience the Réalisation brand in person – feel the fabrics, find their perfect fit, and be the first to shop exclusive styles."