Rejoice! Réalisation, the Australian brand founded by Alexandra Spencer and Teale Talbot that's flooded our Insta feeds over the past few years has arrived in London for the first time – meaning Brits can shop the brand without forking out for extortionate shipping costs.
The wear-anywhere tea dresses, wrap skirts, and blouses in an array of kitsch prints have long been on our radar thanks to an army of cool girls donning the pieces. From super influencers like Emili Sindlev and Lucy Williams to models like Kaia Gerber and Mélodie Monrose, the brand's 'Dreamgirls' have garnered them a cult following – and led to a rash of high street imitations.
The launch – a temporary residency in Selfridges – sees the online brand come to its European fanbase IRL for the first time. "As an online-only brand, we wanted to create a way to really interact with our 'Dreamgirls' all around the world, with our first stop being London," a statement from Réalisation reads. "It's a chance for women in destination cities to come and experience the Réalisation brand in person – feel the fabrics, find their perfect fit, and be the first to shop exclusive styles."
There are 13 exclusive pieces in-store at Selfridges, our favourite being the pink and black puff-sleeved Venus Newspaper Dress, printed with imagined Réalisation Times newspaper pages. Two of the brand's signature styles are available online, too: a mini wrap dress with ruffle detailing, and a midi wrap dress with capped sleeves.
The residency is only open until 15th July, so get there quick to bag one (or several) pieces from Instagram's most sought-after brand. Click through to see Réalisation's exclusive capsule and start compiling your shopping list...