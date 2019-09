Réalisation Par Alexa Chung Bella Hadid Favourite Dress

Bella Hadid and Alexa Chung are in possession of seemingly all eighteen pieces and are but a few of the social media stars covering their backs in RP right now (check the "dream girls" page on their website). But with the collection due to expand, it's about time to jump on this brand-wagon before your friends do. You won't look back.We saw that there was a different way of doing things. The old format of wholesale, seasons and promoting a collection six months before it was available to purchase just didn’t make sense anymore. We wanted a ready to buy now formula. The world is now consumer driven and with such an easy reach to a global market through a direct social media channels, we saw an opportunity to evolve and utilise this medium as a form to connect and engage with our customers. Alex and I had collaborated together numerous times on various projects. This seemed liked a perfect match to utilise our combined and diverse experience and skill set.Réalisation Par – translates to Made by, styled by in French – one of the philosophies behind the brand is to give woman tips on how to wear our pieces. It’s a name Alexandra came up with while we were drinking Rosé on Abbott Kinney in Venice. That’s usually how we do our best work.We wanted to make key pieces that could be treasured rather than disposable items that had a life span of three months until a new collection was released.