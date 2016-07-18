Réalisation Par Alexa Chung Bella Hadid Favourite Dress

Meet Alexandra Spencer and Teale Talbot, the duo who've managed to capture the essence of modern-French style in a few, soon-to-be cult designs. Their brand is called Réalisation Par and we're pretty confident that it might just be your new favourite label.
Ok, so the brand which was conceived in California, in the summer of 2015 by Australian model Alexandra Spencer and fashion designer Teale Talbot, isn't strictly just dresses, but it is currently compromised of just eighteen stand-alone pieces. And that's the beauty of it. Eighteen stunning pieces of clothing, that could slot nicely into any woman's wardrobe, wonderfully cut and packaged up with enough sex-appeal to make your nan blush. They fit like they were cut for your body, and they hang with enough room and ease that they can be worn for any occasion, whether it's brunch, a festival or a low-key wedding reception.
From silk shirts that tie loosely at the front, to a simple A-line suede skirt, the core of the collection is those cult dresses, that are each named after '90s icons; The Christy, Alexa Chung's NYE party dress of choice that's more than a little Cher in Clueless; The Diane, a frilly and criminally flattering wrap dress with a mini-star print and The Jane, a simple form-fitting long-sleeve black dress.
Ok, so the brand which was conceived in California, in the summer of 2015 by Australian model Alexandra Spencer and fashion designer Teale Talbot, isn't strictly just dresses, but it is currently compromised of just eighteen stand-alone pieces. And that's the beauty of it. Eighteen stunning pieces of clothing, that could slot nicely into any woman's wardrobe, wonderfully cut and packaged up with enough sex-appeal to make your nan blush. They fit like they were cut for your body, and they hang with enough room and ease that they can be worn for any occasion, whether it's brunch, a festival or a low-key wedding reception.
From silk shirts that tie loosely at the front, to a simple A-line suede skirt, the core of the collection is those cult dresses, that are each named after '90s icons; The Christy, Alexa Chung's NYE party dress of choice that's more than a little Cher in Clueless; The Diane, a frilly and criminally flattering wrap dress with a mini-star print and The Jane, a simple form-fitting long-sleeve black dress.
Advertisement
Bella Hadid and Alexa Chung are in possession of seemingly all eighteen pieces and are but a few of the social media stars covering their backs in RP right now (check the "dream girls" page on their website). But with the collection due to expand, it's about time to jump on this brand-wagon before your friends do. You won't look back.
Tell us about how Réalisation Par came about?
We saw that there was a different way of doing things. The old format of wholesale, seasons and promoting a collection six months before it was available to purchase just didn’t make sense anymore. We wanted a ready to buy now formula. The world is now consumer driven and with such an easy reach to a global market through a direct social media channels, we saw an opportunity to evolve and utilise this medium as a form to connect and engage with our customers. Alex and I had collaborated together numerous times on various projects. This seemed liked a perfect match to utilise our combined and diverse experience and skill set.
What's the story of the name?
Réalisation Par – translates to Made by, styled by in French – one of the philosophies behind the brand is to give woman tips on how to wear our pieces. It’s a name Alexandra came up with while we were drinking Rosé on Abbott Kinney in Venice. That’s usually how we do our best work.
Tell us about why you don't do seasonal clothes?
We wanted to make key pieces that could be treasured rather than disposable items that had a life span of three months until a new collection was released.
Tell us about how Réalisation Par came about?
We saw that there was a different way of doing things. The old format of wholesale, seasons and promoting a collection six months before it was available to purchase just didn’t make sense anymore. We wanted a ready to buy now formula. The world is now consumer driven and with such an easy reach to a global market through a direct social media channels, we saw an opportunity to evolve and utilise this medium as a form to connect and engage with our customers. Alex and I had collaborated together numerous times on various projects. This seemed liked a perfect match to utilise our combined and diverse experience and skill set.
What's the story of the name?
Réalisation Par – translates to Made by, styled by in French – one of the philosophies behind the brand is to give woman tips on how to wear our pieces. It’s a name Alexandra came up with while we were drinking Rosé on Abbott Kinney in Venice. That’s usually how we do our best work.
Tell us about why you don't do seasonal clothes?
We wanted to make key pieces that could be treasured rather than disposable items that had a life span of three months until a new collection was released.
Advertisement
Who are your 'girls'?
Our Dream Girls are friends and women who inspire us.
What's your best seller?
The Diane Dress – the long sleeve ruffle silk wrap dress in star print. It just has the unique ability to look incredible on everybody.
How does the sizing come up?
Standard. Go up a size in the wrap for extra length or coverage.
How much is shipping to the US?
$15 Standard $29 Overnight express.
Who's worn your dresses?
Alexa Chung, Bella Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Phoebe Tonkin.
What's your favourite piece and why?
The Diane Dress, it just looks amazing on everyone.
How would you describe French style?
Understated, effortless elegance.
Standard. Go up a size in the wrap for extra length or coverage.
How much is shipping to the US?
$15 Standard $29 Overnight express.
Who's worn your dresses?
Alexa Chung, Bella Hadid, Behati Prinsloo, Phoebe Tonkin.
What's your favourite piece and why?
The Diane Dress, it just looks amazing on everyone.
How would you describe French style?
Understated, effortless elegance.
How is it different from American?
French style is more uniform dressing and timeless where American style is more driven by trends.
Who is your style icon?
Kate Moss – she always gets it right.
Will you be adding any new pieces?
Yes we will be adding pieces and new colour ways every month...
What's on both your shopping lists?
I’m travelling around Europe at the moment (Teale) so: Louis Vuitton travel bag, Fella Swimwear, Double Disco earrings.
What's next?
We are launching through Style.com in September. Plenty of new styles to come and a New Year's Eve collection later in the year!
French style is more uniform dressing and timeless where American style is more driven by trends.
Who is your style icon?
Kate Moss – she always gets it right.
Will you be adding any new pieces?
Yes we will be adding pieces and new colour ways every month...
What's on both your shopping lists?
I’m travelling around Europe at the moment (Teale) so: Louis Vuitton travel bag, Fella Swimwear, Double Disco earrings.
What's next?
We are launching through Style.com in September. Plenty of new styles to come and a New Year's Eve collection later in the year!
Advertisement