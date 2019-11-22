How To Shop Katie Holmes’ Viral Bralette On A Budget

In August, after Katie Holmes was photographed hailing a taxi in New York City wearing a Khaite cashmere bra and barely buttoned cardigan set, the bralette — inevitably — sold out immediately. If you, like us, have been searching for a look-alike ever since, we have good news: Zara has stepped up to the plate.
Say what you will about the fast-fashion brand (and we’ve said plenty), Zara knows how to give the people what they want. The retailer is constantly reminding us they have an eye on all the viral trends, including the instantly iconic Katie Holmes cashmere bra look.
Apparently, when she purchased the $520 soft-cup bralette and $1,540 fisherman-ribbed sweater, Holmes had no idea she would break the internet. “It was very comfortable and easy and I think they [Khaite] do such a good job with creating beautiful luxury items,” Holmes told Vogue during New York Fashion Week in September. “They are very accessible and classic so you can have it for a long time, and I like to shop that way. I’m not always buying new stuff and I can wear it again.”
But if a designer cashmere bra is out of your budget, or you didn’t click “buy” on the original fast enough, Zara’s options are a great substitute. Plus, with the fickle weather we are experiencing, they make for a great layering piece. Click ahead to shop.