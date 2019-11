How To Shop Katie Holmes’ Viral Bralette On A Budget

In August, after Katie Holmes was photographed hailing a taxi in New York City wearing a Khaite cashmere bra and barely buttoned cardigan set, the bralette — inevitably — sold out immediately. If you, like us, have been searching for a look-alike ever since, we have good news: Zara has stepped up to the plate.Say what you will about the fast-fashion brand ( and we’ve said plenty ), Zara knows how to give the people what they want. The retailer is constantly reminding us they have an eye on all the viral trends , including the instantly iconic Katie Holmes cashmere bra look.