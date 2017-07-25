8. It Takes 38 Minutes To Sew One Women’s Shirt

One Zara factory in Tunisia, North Africa produces 1,200 pieces per day, 150 pieces per hour. Each worker is timed (there is a woman with a stopwatch to make sure things are running smoothly), and it’s called "working to the minute," which means it should take 38 minutes to finish one shirt; if it takes longer than that, the plant begins to lose money. The shirt will be sold for 29 euros, three times the manufacturing cost. Employees who perform well will earn a 45 euro bonus at the end of the year.