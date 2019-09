Ortega launched his career by creating a cheaper version of a quilted bathrobe that La Maja sold in its window with one of the store’s saleswomen, Rosalia Mera (who would become his wife), and his stepsister. The three worked at the boutique during the day; at night, they'd make the pieces in Ortega’s brother’s dining room. Because there wasn’t heating in houses at this time, women would go shopping in their robes — so it made sense to have one that was stylish. Ortega made just that, and sold them door-to-door.