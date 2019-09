Next Time You Shop At Zara, Check The Pockets For One Of These

After the shutdown of the manufacturing company in July 2016, workers launched an online petition demanding the mega-retailers they'd been hocking clothing for dole out their overdue pay. It's reported that, despite having over a year to do so, neither Zara (which makes up 75% of the factory's overall output) nor Next or Mango, have been able to reach a solution to pay the some 140 workers employed by Bravo Tekstil. Not only are the clothing companies responsible for every aspect of the production of their merchandise, but they reserve the right to randomly shut down their manufacturing centers, too, which isn't uncommon in the fast-fashion realm of the industry, but contributes to the ongoing crisis of little to zero protections for factory workers and their hard earned pay.