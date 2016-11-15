No, That's Not A Tag. It's A Rat Foot In Your Zara Dress

We're living in tough times, and what you're about to hear won't make things any easier. It's no secret the country seems to have lost its footing on democracy and, well, just about everything else you can think of. But — oh, speaking of feet, a woman found a dead rodent sewn into her Zara dress and lived to tell the tale. So, hey, if she can get through the scratch of rat toenails against her thigh, you, too, can get through a Trump presidency.
Back in July, Cailey Fiesel bought a Zara dress that allegedly came with rodent-borne disease sewn into its hem. According to the New York Post, Fiesel wore the dress to work, and, for a reason unbeknownst to her at that time, she just couldn't seem to escape a terrible odor. You know, like, the only smell that's worse than walking into a vomit-scented dive bar.
Any who — as she walked around her office searching for potential culprits, the stench seemed to follow her. That's when, after feeling something rubbing against her leg, she reached down and grabbed ahold of a little rodent's foot. Yep. That little tickle was not a loose tag, nor was that smell the product of something that seemed to crawl inside a coworker's body and die — it was the paw of an actual rat.
Now, shopping at Zara comes with its own stresses. And most of its customers can agree that long lines and malfunctioning zippers are enough to warrant throwing a may-I-speak-to-the-manager-level type of fit. But this is horrifying on so many levels. It was so horrifying for Fiesel, in fact, that the Midtown resident decided to match her nightmarish experience with an even nastier lawsuit against the giant retailer, suing Zara for "emotional distress" and (presumably) doctor fees to take care of a rat disease (she allegedly broke out in a rash) that no one asks for. And we don't blame her.
Though it's hard to wrap this story without gagging, we're going to do just that. We reached out to both Fiesel and Zara for comment, and a spokesperson for Zara USA responded, saying, "Zara USA is aware of the suit, and we are investigating the matter further. Zara USA has stringent health and safety standards, and we are committed to ensuring that all of our products meet these rigorous requirements." Well, there you have it.
