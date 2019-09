Did Zara Knock Off These $795 Balenciaga Sneakers?

At this point, it isn’t a secret that Zara tends to look at what’s trending on the runway, repurpose it for a more mass audience, and sell it for a fraction of the price. It’s in the retailer's DNA to take what the consumer wants and offer it in “ fairly reasonable quality ” — and it isn’t shy about its goal of being super-fast, either. Designers even travel with a camera, pen, and paper to watch (and record) how people dress, because basically everything is fair game.