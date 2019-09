Every Fast-Fashion Retailer Is Selling Balenciaga-Style Sock Boots

Every so often a trend comes along and it’s inescapable—its on the runway, it's at Zara, it's at H&M. See ruffles as proof. But perhaps, you’ve noticed another trend steady reaching that level of sartorial omnipresence: the sock boot. Thanks to Demna Gvasalia’s creations at both Vetements and Balenciaga , we are reaching peak sock boot. Case in point: They've been seen on Kylie Jenner (who happened to wear them as pants), on the Met Gala red carpet, and now, stocked at all of your favorite fast-fashion retailers.