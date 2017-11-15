Every Fast-Fashion Retailer Is Selling Balenciaga-Style Sock Boots

Every so often a trend comes along and it’s inescapable—its on the runway, it's at Zara, it's at H&M. See ruffles as proof. But perhaps, you’ve noticed another trend steady reaching that level of sartorial omnipresence: the sock boot. Thanks to Demna Gvasalia’s creations at both Vetements and Balenciaga, we are reaching peak sock boot. Case in point: They've been seen on Kylie Jenner (who happened to wear them as pants), on the Met Gala red carpet, and now, stocked at all of your favorite fast-fashion retailers.
Which may not be a bad thing when you consider that Balenciaga’s velvet ankle boot version retails for $995. That’s no small chunk of change, right? So we’ve rounded up the cutest sock boots we could find for your shopping pleasure. From Zara to Forever 21 to Topshop, this trend isn't going anywhere. Trust us, the style will continue to be all the rage for fall (as if you couldn’t tell), so shop while the offering is plentiful.