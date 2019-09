So, what does this move mean for the brand? It seems as though the past half-decade has created a bigger beast than Gvasalia could have imaged: “It’s like we’ve got this big baby, and we’ve got to take care of it. In five years, it’s gone so fast, it started to become something else,” he explained. A divisive figure in fashion, the designer has a legion of followers and supporters who praise his every move, but Vetements has had its fair share of criticism. Is it the work of a genius, or simply the emperor's new clothes Gvasalia himself has said he’d “rather go on holiday” than “go and buy” his own designs . Now, he’s denouncing his own aesthetic: Just this week, he told WWD that “Eastern Europe is over for me,” and that he wants to focus his creativity on a “more analytical” approach, “which is more based on really observing the way we dress, what we wear, and why we wear it.”