Those fanatic buyers who scrambled to pay £185 for a T-shirt will surely be disappointed to hear news of the end of the Georgian designer’s street-inspired aesthetic. A master disrupter, Demna refuses to play by traditional rules, and so it should come as no surprise that as soon as his aesthetic became mainstream, he would leave it behind for a more forward-thinking focus. “I want to bring it back to where we started. No more oversize hoodies any more! We’re independent. We can do what we choose. That’s the beauty of Vetements.” Whether you love or hate the brand and the designers behind it, there’s no denying the frenzy it’s whipped up in the industry – a genuine approach, or a clever marketing tool? Either way, all eyes are on Zurich to produce the next surprise.