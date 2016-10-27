Beyoncé Found The Unicorn Of Heels, Literally

We always knew there was something mythical about Beyoncé. This week, however, she confirmed our suspicions — with a single pair of pumps.
While attending the NBA season opener in Oakland, California on Tuesday, Queen Bey sported Vetements' latest sock-boots, which feature an ever-so-subtle, unicorn-encrusted heel, Vogue reports. These high-heeled beauties ring in at a cool $2,230. (Nordstrom describes them as “saucy” on its website, which gives you an idea of how rad these shoes really are).
Not only are these boots very of-the-moment (which CFDA Fashion Icon award winner wouldn't try to get their hands on some Demna Gvasalia originals?), but they fit in nicely with the nostalgic turn we've noticed as of late. A unicorn graphic decorating a luxury heel? It's like a glossy-editorial take on a Lisa Frank sticker book — confirming our suspicions that Bey is both otherworldly and magical. Mr. Beyoncé Knowles, a.k.a. Jay Z, settled for an all-black outfit — because you can't really compete with glittery green sock-boots decorated with prancing unicorns, now can you?
While attending the NBA season opener in Oakland, California on Tuesday, Queen Bey sported Vetements' latest sock-boots, which feature an ever-so-subtle, unicorn-encrusted heel, Vogue reports. These high-heeled beauties ring in at a cool $2,230. (Nordstrom describes them as “saucy” on its website, which gives you an idea of how rad these shoes really are).
Not only are these boots very of-the-moment (which CFDA Fashion Icon award winner wouldn't try to get their hands on some Demna Gvasalia originals?), but they fit in nicely with the nostalgic turn we've noticed as of late. A unicorn graphic decorating a luxury heel? It's like a glossy-editorial take on a Lisa Frank sticker book — confirming our suspicions that Bey is both otherworldly and magical. Mr. Beyoncé Knowles, a.k.a. Jay Z, settled for an all-black outfit — because you can't really compete with glittery green sock-boots decorated with prancing unicorns, now can you?
Advertisement
Though we strive to be Beyoncé in our day-to-day, we unfortunately don't all have thousands of dollars to spend on these classic, timeless, go-with-everything heels. Lucky for us — and our last-minute Sasha Fierce-inspired Halloween needs — it’s pretty easy to recreate the look, as we saw with the viral D.I.Y. Yeezy boot: Just throw some glitter on a pair of green tube socks, slap on some magical unicorn stickers, and get in formation.
To complete the Bey-approved look, top off the fancy footwear with some Ivy Park camo, a white T-shirt, denim shorts, and a dad hat. It seems pretty simple, but as the Queen reminds herself: “You can’t recreate her, no; you’ll never recreate her, no.” Noted.
To complete the Bey-approved look, top off the fancy footwear with some Ivy Park camo, a white T-shirt, denim shorts, and a dad hat. It seems pretty simple, but as the Queen reminds herself: “You can’t recreate her, no; you’ll never recreate her, no.” Noted.
Advertisement