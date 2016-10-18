The Internet Found A $5 Hack For DIY'ing Those $895 Yeezy Heels

Update: We already knew fashion folks were into pins and patches, but we didn't expect these two D.I.Y.s to collide. One Illinois-based blogger got decoration-happy with a pair of sock heels, and the comments were mixed. Check them out below, and let us know what you think of this pairing.
Yeezy footwear is quite pervasive on social media, so you'd think it would be pretty easy to get your hands on a pair. Though anyone who's tried to score a pair of Adidas Boosts on drop day would beg to differ. Kanye West's first full range of shoes wasn't any different, but the styles were far from cheap. Still, the Kardashian-Jenners wore them repeatedly (and all over Instagram), so the trend stuck. Don't want to casually shell out the three- to four-figure price tags on West's knit boots? Well, here's a wild idea: Just make 'em yourself.
The seed was originally planted by Collette Emily, who uploaded a tutorial for sock boots to Youtube back in March. It was then adapted by Shay Cherise of @thenuvogue who, like many of us, saw the price of the Season 2 knit boots ($895!) and was like, "Nah." So, they figured out how to fashion their own using materials you likely already have at home, or can easily procure for way less than three figures.
The technique is simple. First, find a pointed-toe stiletto and a thin knit sock in a matching hue (preferably in Yeezy-approved shades of nude, army green, brown, white, or black). Slip the sock over the shoe, and cut a small hole right under the heel. To prevent slipping, cut a piece of sandpaper and glue it to the sole. (Emily's DIY is slightly different, which involves cutting the sock to also expose the stiletto's sole, securing the knit to the sides with tread tape.) Then, plot out what you'll do with the $890 you saved by making your own Yeezys.
Since these videos first started going viral in September, many followed suit, sharing their own takes on the tutorial. (These are the boots Kendall Jenner angrily texted Kim Kardashian about shortly after they were released, after all, per People.) Some are so good, it makes us wonder if the premium was ever worth it in the first place. Sorry, Kendall.
At the very least: Yeezy Halloween costume, anyone?
