The 11-Step Guide To Scoring Three Pairs Of Yeezy Shoes

"I downloaded the Adidas Confirmed app and set notifications for when @adidasconfirmed tweeted.""They tweeted that the shoes would be up at 4:05 p.m., and I was on the app that instant...but I got a forever spinning notification and eventually only got through after every pair was already sold out. I thought I had a shot at getting them on the Confirmed app because I was able to get a first round Kylie Lip Kit. But it didn't work out this time!": "I went online to see which retailers were still doing raffles. At 4:45 p.m., I found out about the Kicks USA raffle and entered at 4:47 p.m., 13 minutes before it closed.""I then went to Foot Locker on 34th Street in Herald Square, and then to Times Square to fill out raffle tickets. My boyfriend Dave filled out raffles for himself, as well.""On Tuesday night, a friend tagged me in Opening Ceremony's Instagram post about their Yeezy release, and I planned to enter.""On Wednesday, I went to Champs and Opening Ceremony with Dave.""That night, I got a call from Champs that I had won a pair. YAY!""Dave’s phone died, and when he finally found a charger, it showed that he had a missed call from an unknown number.""He called Champs back multiple times because the line was busy. When he finally got through, he found out that he ALSO won a pair!""An hour later, I got a call from the Herald Square Foot Locker, and won a pair from that location, as well.""I’m selling the second pair to my friend at face value, because I’m about good vibes/karma, when it comes to Yeezy."If you haven’t made moves to claim one for yourself via raffles, Schofield recommends the following: “I would watch @eastbay and @adidasoriginals like a hawk on Friday morning. They are expected to release between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; both will only be announcing their release via Twitter with direct links. PacSun releases theirs at 8 a.m., and Champs releases theirs at 10 a.m.” If you still come up empty-handed, reference the above for next time.