Stop Everything: Yeezy's First Full-Fledged Shoe Collection Is Almost Here

At long last, there’s some clarity on when Kanye West is gifting the world his next "King of Shoes"-meriting Yeezy kicks — and it’s soon. Yeezy Season 2 shoes will go on sale Monday, June 6, and there are far more options of West’s intensely coveted footwear than ever before, according to Vogue.
But it’s not just new Yeezy sneakers that are poised to cause pandemonium. There will be five dressy, heeled women's styles from the Yeezy Season 2 collection available. Prices range from $445 for a nude suede style with a chunky wood heel to $995 for over-the-knee boots. There’s also a strappy lucite heel (which Kim Kardashian just wore out last night) and a rijggered duck boot, and everything is (unsurprisingly) rendered in neutral shades of nude, cream, and a dark hue that isn’t black or dark green — it’s called “military dark."
The array of new styles will be available on Yeezysupply.com and some as-yet-unspecified retailers. No word yet on that all-important drop time on Monday; for the time being, just expect to be hitting refresh constantly. So, you have a couple days to strategize and whittle down which style(s) to snag. If past Yeezy drops are any indication, it’d be wise to have a backup style or two in case there are site crashes (or if you don’t have multiple devices queued up and ready to hit “buy”). Ahead, check out all five styles.
But it’s not just new Yeezy sneakers that are poised to cause pandemonium. There will be five dressy, heeled women's styles from the Yeezy Season 2 collection available. Prices range from $445 for a nude suede style with a chunky wood heel to $995 for over-the-knee boots. There’s also a strappy lucite heel (which Kim Kardashian just wore out last night) and a rijggered duck boot, and everything is (unsurprisingly) rendered in neutral shades of nude, cream, and a dark hue that isn’t black or dark green — it’s called “military dark."
The array of new styles will be available on Yeezysupply.com and some as-yet-unspecified retailers. No word yet on that all-important drop time on Monday; for the time being, just expect to be hitting refresh constantly. So, you have a couple days to strategize and whittle down which style(s) to snag. If past Yeezy drops are any indication, it’d be wise to have a backup style or two in case there are site crashes (or if you don’t have multiple devices queued up and ready to hit “buy”). Ahead, check out all five styles.