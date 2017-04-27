This Designer Is Bringing Back Your Favorite Bachelorette Party Accessory

Balenciaga creative director, Demna Gvasalia, is gifting us with yet another unexpected trend: The designer is renewing your love for a certain accessory that, frankly, we're welcoming back into our closets back with open arms. You may remember the neckpiece from your childhood, or more recently, from a friend's (or maybe your own) bachelorette fête. Or, perhaps on New Years', when a top hat and blow horn just isn't enough to ring in a fresh year. That's right — we're talking about feather boas, as Fashionista pointed out. You love to wear them, and hate to clean up the feathers left behind.
At least two of the looks from Balenciaga's pre-fall 2017 collection feature the unmissable accessory, and it looks ultrasoft, even though we're scared to find out how much Balenciaga's version is going to cost us. After all, Gvasalia has a knack for making very cheap things very, very expensive. Remember those laundry bags? Or that IKEA bag? Or what about those booty jeans, chez Vetements? He's also responsible for coming up with some pretty genius life hacks, though, too, like that ultimate drunken night out accessory from Vetements' fall 2017 collection. Always one step ahead of us, it goes to show that whether or not Gvasalia is trolling us no longer matters — because we're still buying it. All of it, in fact.
But all jokes aside, the other looks in the collection are quite strong. In addition to bringing back his legging boot, introduced to us two seasons ago for spring 2017, Gvasalia ushered in a crop of styling tricks that will make you rethink the way you get dressed in the morning. Gone are chokers, since your next tops and outerwear come with lapels that are meant to be tied around the neck. And forget stockings — they're a part of your shoe now, in lace, leather, and smooth velvet. All of this will cost you a lot of cash, of course, but just in case you can't quite give up your pension for that feather boa, don't forget: You can always hit up Party City.