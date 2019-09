IKEA's Response To The $2,145 Version Of Its 99-Cent Bag Is Everything

Balenciaga was the subject of another bag conundrum when they sent down comforter bags down the runway at Paris Fashion Week. They'd go on to sell for thousands of dollars, when really, you could just make your way to your nearest Chinatown and snag the real deal for $15. And, if you can believe it, they did it again with those striped laundry totes. Their Bazar bags retailed for more than $2,000, but really, were just copies of Thailand laundry bags that cost $2. We're not sure what's going on chez Balenciaga, but can somebody tell Demna that while we appreciate the play on consumerism, for those of us that actually want to buy your into your creative vision, these absurdly marked-up versions of ordinary, non-lux items is taking a toll on our psyches.