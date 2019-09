Okay, This Denim Trend Has Officially Gone Too Far

Whether you buy into it or not, fashion can get weird sometimes. It just can: One minute, we're contemplating a gold-plated weed grinder , and the next, a T-shirt with Snoop Dogg's face on it whose costs is equivalent to a month's rent in New York. But, whether we're bopping around our local boutiques or shopping from our phones in bed, we still can't seem to get enough of it. But you know which brand is constantly supplying us with endless confused pug head tilts, including the aforementioned oddball items? Vetements . Oh, Vetements...