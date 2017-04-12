Okay, This Denim Trend Has Officially Gone Too Far

Whether you buy into it or not, fashion can get weird sometimes. It just can: One minute, we're contemplating a gold-plated weed grinder, and the next, a T-shirt with Snoop Dogg's face on it whose costs is equivalent to a month's rent in New York. But, whether we're bopping around our local boutiques or shopping from our phones in bed, we still can't seem to get enough of it. But you know which brand is constantly supplying us with endless confused pug head tilts, including the aforementioned oddball items? Vetements. Oh, Vetements...
Where does one begin with a brand like Vetements? We're used to the french fry phone cases and controversial pill bags from Moschino, and we've witnessed those jeans from Topshop, but ever since the now-Zurich-based brand's stereotypes collection, in which they used the Vetements touch to turn society's most fashionable archetypes into fashionable caricatures, we've come to expect that sort of zany twist from designer Demna Gvasalia every season. But perhaps — and we're just going out on a limb here — Vetements has (finally)...out-Vetement-ed itself.
Advertisement
Enter: The multi-functional, yet completely unrealistic pair of jeans you'll probably consider owning but never will. Or, as they're calling it, the high-rise distressed jean. Now, technically, the pants are a small sliver of their spring 2017 collection from Paris couture, where they collaborated with 18 iconic brands to reinvent iconic style staples. (The pair in question is from a partnership with Levi's.) But, as Fashionista's Alyssa Vingan Klein points out, they're so...confusing. Like, seriously, who needs zippers right there? We're compelled to file this under the Who, What, When, Where, & Why section of the dream closets in our brain.
The endless troll that is Vetements continues! ? pic.twitter.com/s8GueuPzPs— Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) April 12, 2017
No tea, no shade, no pink lemonade — but whoever shills out $1,870 for these blues definitely has quite a taste for truly, uh, statement-making fashion choices. As if that whole Kylie Jenner-blessed "ass-rip" trend wasn't enough, it seems Vetement's latest trick quite literally gives new form to the offbeat denim trend. Hey, props to whoever rocks these bad boys, exposed butt cheeks and all, right?
Related Video:
Advertisement