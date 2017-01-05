You Can Now Buy $300 Jeans With An Intentional “Ass Rip”

To reiterate, I'm a proud owner of a few pairs of Re/Dones. They may be expensive, but they make anyone's backside look far better than any ill-fitting vintage pair you come across (unless, of course, you're really, really lucky with thrifting). Call me conservative all you want, but I personally prefer to show off my *peach emoji* fully-clothed; and if I wanted a rip in my pants, I'd save my $300 and "bend-and-snap" my way to a little seam-bursting in a pair that's a size too-tight (which has probably happened to many of us, one too many times). But, I'm not really advocating for the D.I.Y. route here, either. Needless to say, I'll be sitting this one out. If you, however, happen to invest in an "Ass Rip" of your own (hey, you do you), I'd love to hear how it feels when you plop your booty down on a cold, bacteria-ridden subway seat. Exactly.