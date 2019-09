You Can Now Buy $300 Jeans With An Intentional “Ass Rip”

You know when you wear ripped jeans on a trip to visit your hometown and your dad gives you a hard time for buying pants with holes in them? That's kind of how I feel right now (to be clear, I'm the dad in this scenario). This morning, the subject line of a newsletter I received from one of my favorite denim brands read "The Name Says It All." I clicked in only to find Re/Done 's restock of "The Ass Rip," accompanied by the header, "Bold Move." Bold move, indeed. The denim in question, of course, is just what it sounds like: Re/Done has designed an entire collection of reworked vintage Levi's with intentional rips smack dab on the butt cheek. Ranging from $280 to $320, the intentional rip is featured on some of the brand's model off-duty-favorite silhouettes, like the 'High Rise' and the 'Elsa.' And though the description on the Elsa's product page insists the jean is truly "all about the leg," we have a feeling this particular style is all about, well, a different area of the body.