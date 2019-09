These fleece blankets came in clear plastic carrying cases that I used to love lugging home over my shoulder, even though they weighed almost as much as I did. I felt like one of the Boxcar Children with my giant purse, and the plastic bag would quickly be repurposed as a play suitcase that I'd pack with fake plastic food, clothes, and dolls as I went on pretend trips across the world. Later, my family switched to buying our duvets at department stores, and I eventually traveled further than my courtyard swing set and actually saw the world. But, like many people who came from Asia, Eastern Europe, or grew up in immigrant communities, those fleece blankets are as much a part of our outsider stories as getting teased for our bag lunches or feeling embarrassed about having to ask our friends to take their shoes off before coming inside our homes.