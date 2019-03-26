When it comes to curating our closets, we talk a lot about investment pieces and budgeting for a well-rounded wardrobe. While this is effective in the long-run, the changing seasons and consistent wave of trends add a temptation to buy, buy, buy. Luckily, spring's most stylish dresses are (surprisingly) accessible — seriously, you don't have to spend more than £150 to get your hands on some of the season's coolest pieces.