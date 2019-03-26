When it comes to curating our closets, we talk a lot about investment pieces and budgeting for a well-rounded wardrobe. While this is effective in the long-run, the changing seasons and consistent wave of trends add a temptation to buy, buy, buy. Luckily, spring's most stylish dresses are (surprisingly) accessible — seriously, you don't have to spend more than £150 to get your hands on some of the season's coolest pieces.
Gingham and leopard are still the reigning champions as far as prints go, but this spring, look for businesslike belts and ladylike smocking as subtle details that make a big difference. For all of the mini, midi, and maxi dresses that won't drain your bank account, click ahead. With all of that extra cash, you'll be able to reclaim those rooftop happy hour cocktails and stay on-trend.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.