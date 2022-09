5 Fresh Dress Trends To See You Through Spring

So what's on the agenda this season? Romance is alive and kicking with voluminous silhouettes in neutral hues. For those unwilling to part with their comfortable winter garb, a knitted dress makes a happy change from co-ordinating loungewear while swerving any structured rigidity. Denim, neglected and gathering dust for the majority of the past year, is this season's comeback kid . Thanks to impressive sustainability innovations, there's a slew of upcycled and reworked dresses to choose from. And what would spring be without gingham? The picnic print never fails to signal the optimism of the new season. If that feels too bucolic for you, though, psychedelic prints from checkerboard to swirls will be right up your street.