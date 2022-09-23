5 Fresh Dress Trends To See You Through Spring

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
We don't know about you, but after months of cosy loungewear and thick knits, we're ready for a change. Sure, La Niña is keeping us on our toes with the rain, but as the days get longer and the first signs of spring appear, we have the urge to shimmy out of our joggers and into dresses made for frolicking.
So what's on the agenda this season? Romance is alive and kicking with voluminous silhouettes in neutral hues. For those unwilling to part with their comfortable winter garb, a knitted dress makes a happy change from co-ordinating loungewear while swerving any structured rigidity. Denim, neglected and gathering dust for the majority of the past year, is this season's comeback kid. Thanks to impressive sustainability innovations, there's a slew of upcycled and reworked dresses to choose from. And what would spring be without gingham? The picnic print never fails to signal the optimism of the new season. If that feels too bucolic for you, though, psychedelic prints from checkerboard to swirls will be right up your street.
Read on for the five dress trends convincing us to ditch our sweats this spring.