One of my favourite examples of this is a white Simone Rocha dress I own. Designed as a classic white button-down with cascading ruffles at the top, at the waist, it blossoms into a giant tulle skirt with lace at the bottom. When I bought it last year, it was the most expensive piece of clothing I ever purchased, even on sale at 50% off. But I somehow convinced myself that the investment would be well worth it, as I could see wearing it multiple times in many different ways — and I have, with a colourful crochet tank top from The Series over it; with a sequined bra top from the Simone Rocha x H&M collection on top of it (think: gothic wedding vibes); and open, like a duster jacket, with a slip dress underneath it. (Of course, I also think it looks amazing on its own.)