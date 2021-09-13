Trippy Prints Are The New Florals This Spring — Here’s Where To Shop Our Faves

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
In dark times, it's often that we retreat to the comfortable. But after a hellish year, the fashion pendulum has swung away from sweats and neutral knits to mood-boosting textures and an anything-goes approach to prints.
In a phenomenon known as 'dopamine dressing', we're seeing neon make its comeback, psychedelic prints, and checkerboard graphics take over traditional florals and clashing fabrics matched liberally. A major focus at shows like Brandon Maxwell, Victor Glemaud and Eckhaus Latta in their recently-debuted spring collections, the power of a bold print has never been more palpable.
And it looks like the wave is more than just a passing trend, as we slowly begin to see a shift in fashion where minimalism and prints aren't incongruous, but rather, can coexist.
Of course, throwing on a tie-dye shirt may not rid us of our problems, but after so much time of having to think hyper-practical, it sure feels good to step out into the world again in clothes exuding optimism.
If groovy prints and trippy patterns are a wave you'd thoroughly like to ride this season, click through for our favourite printed pieces, all ripe for some much-needed spring weather.