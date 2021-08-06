Dua Lipa’s Vacation Style Is Worthy Of The Bitter Envy It Inspires

As someone who is currently in lockdown, along with a quarter of the Australian population, this would usually fill me with red-hot rage and unbridled frustration. But instead of muting the singer’s enviable snaps of crystal blue waters and yacht life, I’m living for her content. Why? Her outfits.
Currently taking time from her busy schedule to holiday in Albania with a slew of friends, family and partner Anwar Hadid, Lipa has not been sleeping on her #OOTDs, making sure we, her loyal stans, remain updated with a steady flow of her statement style — as well as her inconceivable ability to balance a glass on her while dancing.
Advertisement
Striking a fine balance between retro-futurism and TikTok’s ‘Coconut Girl’ aesthetic, Lipa has been making the most of her vacation time by rocking a mix of aesthetics that effortlessly merge into what has become her signature style.
Most present are her vintage designer pieces. The pop star has spent the better part of the last year diving deep into the fashion couture archives and redirecting our attention to some forgotten styles of the ‘00s. She’s also mixed in a healthy amount of nostalgia dressing, in the forms of craft jewellery, trucker hats, and crochet accessories.
But her style is really brought home with her ultra-modern takes on party dressing. From barely-there, tie-up tops and cutout dresses showing off a holiday glow we could all use right about now, to holographic platform thongs and reflective sunglasses, there’s a futuristic element to her outfits that turn things up a notch.
Scroll through for our favourite looks that we’ll no doubt be replicating (much more affordably) come the warmer months.