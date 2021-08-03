Most evenings, lunch breaks, TV ad breaks and coffee order lineups, you’ll find me doing one thing: scrolling on second-hand sites.
From TheRealReal to Vestiaire Collective, I’m addicted to the hunt for vintage designer goods. But I don’t quite have the funds to follow through with every 'add to cart', so I often curiously toggle 'prices: low-high' to peruse what I can actually afford. And time after time I’m met with the same items: knee-length skirts. Think deadstock from Prada, Chanel and Balenciaga, all under $100, all in my size. But knee-length skirts have always been one '00s item I’ve asserted would never make their way back into the trend cycle.
So when Bella Hadid recently stepped out in a matching floral chiffon set by London label, Susamusa, I was more than a little taken aback.
Continuing her good fight to make the most unpopular of clothes, trend again, the model rocked a chiffon knee-length skirt with a lettuce hem while out and about in Tribeca, NYC. Though she clearly turned some heads with a sheer, barely-there top, it was the bottoms situation that really caught our attention.
The skirt in question is reminiscent of ‘00s bohemia style, where we were all wearing skinny scarves, boleros and tiered maxi skirts. But Hadid manages to keep things modern by completing the look with modern chunky boots and paired-back accessories.
Though you’d be hard-pressed to find iterations of this particular skirt style stocked in our favourite shopping destinations, we’re excited to welcome more of these trends that dominate op shop racks and second-hand websites, back onto our radars.
Only time will tell if the knee-length skirt actually picks up again, or if it's yet another trend exclusively sported by supermodels, but I’ll definitely be paying more attention to some of these affordable designer options next time I scroll.