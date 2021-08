From TheRealReal to Vestiaire Collective, I’m addicted to the hunt for vintage designer goods. But I don’t quite have the funds to follow through with every 'add to cart', so I often curiously toggle 'prices: low-high' to peruse what I can actually afford. And time after time I’m met with the same items: knee-length skirts. Think deadstock from Prada, Chanel and Balenciaga, all under $100, all in my size. But knee-length skirts have always been one '00s item I’ve asserted would never make their way back into the trend cycle