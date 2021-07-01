Who says you have to be any wear near a body of water to wear a bikini top?
On Friday, Dua Lipa shared her latest night-out look on Instagram, including a neon orange suit by David Koma London, paired with a black bikini top, featuring silver gemstone flowers.
The “Love Again” singer took a cue from one of this year's biggest swimwear trends: the floss string bikini. As its name suggests, the top features thin ties that wrap around the midriff in a crisscross pattern. Judging by the trends shown during this year’s Miami Swim Week and worn by celebs like Lady Gaga and Kylie Jenner, flossy separates are a post-quarantine must-have.
Over the past year, the British-Albanian performer has championed many Y2K trends, including creative variations of the going-out top, donning halter, backless numbers and blinged out camisoles à la 2000s-era Paris Hilton.
But let’s not forget that sharp tailoring is also upon us — as the workforce returns to IRL offices, the fashion suit is primed to become one of the season’s must-haves.
During Paris couture week, street style photographers captured a blazer-heavy vibe, with influencers and celebs pairing structured blazers with tulle skirts, combat boots, and ditching their undershirt for a naked-like look.
Just remember, if you are going to try out this unusual swimwear and workwear combo, watch out for those awkward tan lines.