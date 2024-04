Swift wore the athletic brand’s Breezeful 2-in-1 Adjustable Buckle Mini Skirt (more technically, a skort!) that has gained a cult following on TikTok thanks to its unusual garter detailing. Constructed from “soft to the touch” fabric with “four-way stretch, breathability, and sweat-wicking qualities” — making it the perfect piece to wear for a music festival — the fashion-forward workout piece is available in sizes 0 through 3X in 10 colourways and boasts a 4.5 out of 5-star rating with over 1K reviews on Halara’s site.