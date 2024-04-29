Zendaya’s Challengers Press Tour Looks Are A Masterclass In Tenniscore

Show off your love for the game, by incorporating cutesy activewear details and embracing tennis-themed clothing, as well as tennis gear-shaped accessories and jewellery. That means all things tennis balls and rackets! But beyond the kitschy nods, you could also dress up polo tops, and tennis dresses with the right accessories. Or cart up formalwear in the form of a maxi dress with preppy stripes, a crystal-encrusted top, or a sleek hooded dress like Zendaya.