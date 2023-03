What Fashion Loses As Law Roach Retires

For most creatives, success dwindles and relevancy dies. Yet Law Roach has never gotten that memo. Law is who those on the cusp of stardom go to when needed to be taken seriously. A lot of outlets snidely mention that his “Image Architect” moniker is “self-proclaimed,” but why shouldn’t it be? This is the man who took Celine Dion, who had been stuck in a style rut, and relaunched her cultural relevancy. He did it with just a Vetements Titanic sweatshirt. He did the same with Tiffany Haddish (who he famously no longer works with ), turning the comedian into a red-carpet staple in dresses matching the cultural clout she had been accumulating. Ariana Grande’s comeback with Thank U, Next was styled by him, and he was also responsible for the iconic grey Giambattista Valli gown that the singer wore for the 2020 Grammy.