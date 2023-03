What Fashion Loses As Law Roach Retires

Most of Gen Z grew up with Zendaya on their screens, trailing her life and career from her Disney Channel days as she played Rocky Blue in the hit dance show Shake It Up, and then again as a spy in ‘KC Undercover.’ We witnessed her contract come to an end and wondered what would become of her; would the actress survive the famed ‘Disney curse , or would she be left without opportunity despite her talents? It seemed that only time would tell. So, we waited. And what ensued can only be described as one of the most successful career transitions a “child star” has ever seen — and, at first, her visibility had nothing to do with her acting: it was her fashion.