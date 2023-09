As Seen On Sofia Richie Grainge, Zendaya, Beyoncé & Red Carpets Everywhere, This Is The Hottest Brand In Fashion Right Now

According to Lyst, which filtered over eight million items including social media mentions, searches, page views, interactions and sales in the Lyst app, Loewe's Anagram Tank Top, $610 , which debuted in Spring/Summer 2022 and has been seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner, has defied the odds and beaten out products like the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers and the Versace Maxi Medusa Biggie sunglasses as the number one hottest product on the market right now. The Loewe Large Basket bag, $985 is ranked as number four on the exclusive list. "Years after its initial release — and despite an increasingly crowded market — the Loewe basket bag has secured cult accessory status, with demand for the Paula’s Ibiza editions spiking again thanks to smart seasonal updates on the timeless design," says Lyst.