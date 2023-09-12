As Seen On Sofia Richie Grainge, Zendaya, Beyoncé & Red Carpets Everywhere, This Is The Hottest Brand In Fashion Right Now
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
When it comes to fashion, there are a handful of heritage brands that tend to dominate the luxury space. But occasionally an outlier will rise to the top of the pile and prove that they have the ability to shine in a hyper-competitive space. Case in point? Spanish brand Loewe has, according to Lyst's quarterly index report for 2023, taken out the top spot as the hottest brand in fashion right now. Overall, Loewe has climbed 13 places over the last 12 months, and searches for Loewe have increased by 19%. But really, are we all that surprised?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
According to Lyst, which filtered over eight million items including social media mentions, searches, page views, interactions and sales in the Lyst app, Loewe's Anagram Tank Top, $610, which debuted in Spring/Summer 2022 and has been seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner, has defied the odds and beaten out products like the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers and the Versace Maxi Medusa Biggie sunglasses as the number one hottest product on the market right now. The Loewe Large Basket bag, $985 is ranked as number four on the exclusive list. "Years after its initial release — and despite an increasingly crowded market — the Loewe basket bag has secured cult accessory status, with demand for the Paula’s Ibiza editions spiking again thanks to smart seasonal updates on the timeless design," says Lyst.
Loewe's aesthetic has defined celebrity, red carpet and street style in the last two years. The brand has been smart enough to position itself as an approachable avant-garde brand that cares about quality above all else, employing names like Taylor Russell as the face of the brand and dressing icons like Beyoncé (for her Renaissance Tour) and Rihanna at the Superbowl Half-Time Show in custom Loewe fits. The brand has also been seen on the likes of the influential Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber (spotted wearing Loewe's cropped, striped rugby jersey) and Sofia Richie-Grainge, who's donned a pair of Loewe Flower Sunglasses, $500.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
According to Lyst, Loewe has sparked the interest of people everywhere because the brand offers a point of difference from other luxury brands. "In the attention economy, with brands fighting for relevance and front of mind, Loewe’s commitment to craftsmanship has succeeded in capturing the imagination of different cohorts of customers, driving brand heat that’s backed up by surging demand and sales for hero products online."
Admittedly, we're living in a strange era where luxury goods from heritage brands are compared to Zara because they can sometimes lack the quality of craftsmanship we've come to expect from products that are exponentially more expensive than their high-street counterparts. Similarly, the exclusivity of highly coveted luxury items like the Hermès Birkin bag has left a cheugy aftertaste in consumers' mouths and resulted in Beyoncé spitting lyrics like "Birkins, them shit's in storage" on her latest album.
But considering that quiet luxury is still going strong, it's going to be interesting to see how the luxury retail sector shifts to respond to the changing desires of consumers who have made it very clear that they expect more from labels other than the exclusivity of an exxy price tag.