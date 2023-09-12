As Seen On Sofia Richie Grainge, Zendaya, Beyoncé & Red Carpets Everywhere, This Is The Hottest Brand In Fashion Right Now

Admittedly, we're living in a strange era where luxury goods from heritage brands are compared to Zara because they can sometimes lack the quality of craftsmanship we've come to expect from products that are exponentially more expensive than their high-street counterparts. Similarly, the exclusivity of highly coveted luxury items like the Hermès Birkin bag has left a cheugy aftertaste in consumers' mouths and resulted in Beyoncé spitting lyrics like "Birkins, them shit's in storage" on her latest album.