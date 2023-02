Low Energy Or Legendary? Fans Are Divided Over Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

Honestly, I can see both sides of the argument. Super Bowl half-time performances are a big draw for the game’s viewership, energising players and fans alike after hours of people tackling each other on the field. Past performers have pulled out all the stops, utilising everything from high-energy choreography to girl group reunions to accidental nip slips ( I still haven’t forgiven Justin Timberlake ) to shark costumes in order to keep their audiences entertained and prove exactly why they were invited to perform at the Super Bowl. It makes sense that people were expecting Rihanna to do the same. People may have wanted hairogaphy or a full-out 8-count for the Super Bowl, but that’s just not Rihanna’s vibe. Aside from that incredible 2016 MTV VMAs performance where she gave us true choreography, she’s never really been that type of artist. Whether it’s a Victoria’s Secret runway show, a Savage x Fenty production, or even a stage on on her own world tour, Rihanna’s vibe is famously relaxed even when she’s performing. The NFL was fully aware of that chill energy and still booked her anyway because of how iconic she is. When you’re Rihanna, you’re kind of your own flex.