Would We React The Same Way To Janet Jackson’s Boob In 2018?

That explicit content, in the eyes of the PTC, runs the gamut from Gossip Girl ("mindblowingly inappropriate") to fantasy shows like ABC's Once Upon a Time, and NBC's Grimm, which Christopher Gildemeister, head of research operations for the PTC, recently accused of coopting fairy tales and turning them into pits of sin and vice . (Side note: the PTC's list of approved family-friendly movies lists no film more recent than 2004. So, I guess Christmas died after The Polar Express?) Perhaps as a reaction to all the readily-available nudity on cable and streaming platforms, the standards for "wholesome" or family friendly programming seem to have become more conservative. The fact that the PTC felt the need to pen that letter, despite the five-second delay that broadcasters employ to nip such shenanigans in the bud since the Jackson/Timberlake incident, illustrates just how upset the majority of viewers might be if history were to be repeated.