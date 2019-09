Watching A Man Being Sucked Into A Vagina Is The Cure To All Your Problems

Bryan Fuller, who co-created the series, told The Hollywood Reporter that sexuality is a key component of the show. "When we're talking about the sexual content of American Gods, we're talking about exploring in a sex-positive way the human relationship to our own sexuality," he explained. "When you look at the Bilquis scene, there's a woman in control of her own sexuality that's very empowering and enlightening, and we can treat sex not just as a means to a cumshot, but as a means to explore what it is to bond and physically become one with another human being and leave our individual sense of self behind and become something greater than what we were before we were penetrating or being penetrated or entwined in whatever respect we were going to be entwined with another." (Head's up: This is not the only great sex moment this show has to offer. Keep an eye out for episode 3. You won't be sorry.)