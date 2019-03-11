In the vacuum left by Game Of Thrones’ delayed return, we’re all down one beloved violent premium cable series with a deep mythology to obsess over. Starz is here to fix that problem for us with American Gods, an adaptation of a Neil Gaiman novel of the same name. The gorgeous new drama follows recently released prison inmate Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) into the battle between the Old Gods and the New Gods.
The ex-con is pulled into the monumental war by the mysterious Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) who is definitely more than he seems. After the mismatched pair’s meeting, viewers end up meeting other deities from both sides, whose identities are playfully hidden in their names and mannerisms. The journey requires lots of Googling, because, seriously, who are these people really?
To save you the trouble of pausing your new favorite show every three seconds to look up a new character, we’ve put together this guide to the American Gods world ahead of its April 30 premiere, "The Bone Orchard." This way you can enjoy all the dazzling visuals and one mind-bending sex scene instead of staring at your phone. Take a look at the gallery for everything you need to know about the gods of American Gods.