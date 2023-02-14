Low Energy Or Legendary? Fans Are Divided Over Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

Whether or not you care about American football, you have to acknowledge that performing at the Super Bowl is a high honour that many musicians aspire to. That stage has been blessed by some of the industry’s best and brightest — Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, Prince, Diana Ross, and Stevie Wonder among them — and each year, the bar is raised to new heights. At Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna finally ended her seven-year performance hiatus with a 13-minute halftime show, bringing the crowd at the State Farm Stadium and at home to its feet with a jam-packed medley of her greatest hits and a pregnancy announcement. As happy as we are to see Rihanna back on the stage, however, the internet is surprisingly divided on the ANTI star’s official comeback. Did she leave it all on the stage, or did she leave much to be desired?