Rihanna is one the few select artists who have achieved and maintained one-name stardom She is a designer of clothes shoes , and headphones . She is an overall influencer in many industries well beyond just the world of music . But back in 2004, when she was signed by Jay Z to Def Jam Records, she was just a cool girl from Barbados with a unique sound.Her musical style has gone in various directions throughout the years. We've heard her be sweet sexy , and downright pissed off Her aural evolution is especially evident in the release of her eighth and most recent album, ANTI, which we broke down for you here . The album was criticized by some (and praised by others) for its experimental abandonment of the radio-friendly pop vibe we had come to expect from many of her other songs, like " Umbrella ." For the first time, Rihanna's lyrics and sound match her off-stage persona — a little bad, a little dark, but at the same time very welcoming and familiar. Basically, Rihanna is a musical mood ring.Her whole repertoire of songs reflects that moodiness. In preparation for her tour , which has been delayed but is still happening, we have pinpointed one Rihanna song for every mood, spanning from her first album to her eighth.You ready?