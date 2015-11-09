Attention #RihannaNavy: We've got some big news. The singer just announced the details of the second annual Diamond Ball, which includes celebrity guests and musical performances. And once again, it's all for a good cause.
The Diamond Ball will raise money for Rihanna’s very own charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation. The legendary Lionel Richie is set to perform as a special musical guest and comedian Kevin Hart will serve as M.C. for the star-studded event.
Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation promotes global programs in areas that the singer is most passionate about — specifically, health, education, arts, and culture. At this year's event, Rihanna will present the Diamond Honors Award to Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment and co-founder of The Rapino Foundation.
The Diamond Ball will raise money for Rihanna’s very own charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation. The legendary Lionel Richie is set to perform as a special musical guest and comedian Kevin Hart will serve as M.C. for the star-studded event.
Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation promotes global programs in areas that the singer is most passionate about — specifically, health, education, arts, and culture. At this year's event, Rihanna will present the Diamond Honors Award to Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment and co-founder of The Rapino Foundation.
“This foundation is close to my heart and I am so grateful for Michael Rapino’s support and commitment to our cause,” Rihanna said in a statement. “No one is more deserving of the first Diamond Honors Award than him.”
Last year's Diamond Ball included celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Big Sean, Ne-Yo, and Brad Pitt. It also managed to raise over $2 million to purchase two new state-of-the-art pieces of equipment for the Clara Braithwaite Center for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados.
The Diamond Ball will take place on December 10 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. You can click here to learn more about Rihanna's foundation and how you can help.
The only thing better than watching Rihanna perform is seeing our bad girl do some good!
Last year's Diamond Ball included celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Big Sean, Ne-Yo, and Brad Pitt. It also managed to raise over $2 million to purchase two new state-of-the-art pieces of equipment for the Clara Braithwaite Center for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados.
The Diamond Ball will take place on December 10 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. You can click here to learn more about Rihanna's foundation and how you can help.
The only thing better than watching Rihanna perform is seeing our bad girl do some good!
Advertisement