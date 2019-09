“This foundation is close to my heart and I am so grateful for Michael Rapino’s support and commitment to our cause,” Rihanna said in a statement. “No one is more deserving of the first Diamond Honors Award than him.”Last year's Diamond Ball included celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Big Sean, Ne-Yo, and Brad Pitt. It also managed to raise over $2 million to purchase two new state-of-the-art pieces of equipment for the Clara Braithwaite Center for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados.The Diamond Ball will take place on December 10 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. You can click here to learn more about Rihanna's foundation and how you can help.The only thing better than watching Rihanna perform is seeing our bad girl do some good!