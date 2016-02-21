Rihanna Bests Kanye As Most Talked About Fashion Week Designer

Didn't it seem like everyone was talking about Kanye West last week? Turns out, they were really talking about Rihanna at Fashion Week.
Rapper-turned-designer Kanye West sold out Madison Square Garden to release his new collection, Yeezy Season 3, and his new album, The Life Of Pablo. He renewed his bad blood with Taylor Swift. And he went on the craziest Twitter rant since, well, his last Twitter rant.
All that still wasn't enough to beat out Rihanna.
According to data from Twitter, Rihanna's debut collection for Puma, FENTY Puma by Rihanna, made the singer the most buzzed about New York Fashion Week designer.
According to the data, Rihanna beat out every other designer in terms of sparking conversation around NYFW. She was followed by Kanye, Malan Breton, Tommy Hilfiger, and Coach.
Twitter also ranked the most talked about models — and guess what: Rihanna claimed the top spot there, too. She was followed by Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga, and Kylie Jenner.
Did we mention that Puma took the number-one spot for most talked about brand?
This just further proves that no matter how much you shout and scream, you'll never outshine Rihanna's Navy.
