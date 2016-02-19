Story from Music

Another Rihanna Schedule Switch — This Time, Tour Dates

Elizabeth Kiefer
Photo: Gregory Pace/REX Shutterstock.
Here is a short list of things Rihanna has bailed on over the last six months: the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show performance (Ellie Goulding stepped in last minute); releasing her long-awaited album (she bequeathed us with this video instead); and the Grammys (apparently there's something up with her vocal chords?).

And now, we can add another change of plans to the pile.

Eight dates on Rihanna's upcoming tour for ANTI are being moved due to production delays, according to an email received by Refinery29. If you were intending to see RiRi in San Diego, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, New Orleans, Oakland, or San Jose, make sure to update your calendar.

We've included the new schedule below, courtesy of Rihanna's website. Impacted tour dates appear in bold.

Updated ANTI Tour Schedule:
March 12 - Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Arena

March 13 - Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

March 15 - Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

March 18 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

March 19 - Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena

March 20 - Charlotte, NC, The Time Warner Cable Arena

March 22 - Washington, DC, Verizon Center

March 23 - Buffalo, NY, First Niagara Center

March 24 - Auburn Hills, MI, Palace of Auburn Hills

March 26 - Hartford, CT, XL Center

March 27 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

March 30 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

April 2 - Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

April 3 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo

April 5 - Quebec City, QC, Centre Videotron

April 6 - Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

April 7 - Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

April 9 - Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

April 10 - Boston, MA, TD Garden

April 13 - Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

April 14 - Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

April 15 - Chicago, IL, United Center

April 18 - Winnipeg, MS, MTS Centre

April 20 - Edmonton, AB, Rexall Place

April 21 - Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome

April 23 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

April 24 - Seattle, WA, KeyArena

April 27 - Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 29 - Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay

April 30 - Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay

May 1 - Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 3 - Los Angeles, CA, Forum

May 4 - Los Angeles, CA, Forum

May 6 - San Jose, CA, SAP Center

May 7 - Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

May 9 - San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

May 13 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

May 14 - Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

May 15 - Houston, TX, Toyota Center

May 17 - New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

May 18 - Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena
Advertisement

More from Music