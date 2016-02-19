Here is a short list of things Rihanna has bailed on over the last six months: the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show performance (Ellie Goulding stepped in last minute); releasing her long-awaited album (she bequeathed us with this video instead); and the Grammys (apparently there's something up with her vocal chords?).
And now, we can add another change of plans to the pile.
Eight dates on Rihanna's upcoming tour for ANTI are being moved due to production delays, according to an email received by Refinery29. If you were intending to see RiRi in San Diego, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Phoenix, New Orleans, Oakland, or San Jose, make sure to update your calendar.
We've included the new schedule below, courtesy of Rihanna's website. Impacted tour dates appear in bold.
Updated ANTI Tour Schedule:
March 12 - Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Arena
March 13 - Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
March 15 - Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena
March 18 - Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
March 19 - Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena
March 20 - Charlotte, NC, The Time Warner Cable Arena
March 22 - Washington, DC, Verizon Center
March 23 - Buffalo, NY, First Niagara Center
March 24 - Auburn Hills, MI, Palace of Auburn Hills
March 26 - Hartford, CT, XL Center
March 27 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
March 30 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
April 2 - Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
April 3 - Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo
April 5 - Quebec City, QC, Centre Videotron
April 6 - Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
April 7 - Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
April 9 - Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena
April 10 - Boston, MA, TD Garden
April 13 - Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
April 14 - Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
April 15 - Chicago, IL, United Center
April 18 - Winnipeg, MS, MTS Centre
April 20 - Edmonton, AB, Rexall Place
April 21 - Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome
April 23 - Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
April 24 - Seattle, WA, KeyArena
April 27 - Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 29 - Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay
April 30 - Las Vegas, NV, Mandalay Bay
May 1 - Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 3 - Los Angeles, CA, Forum
May 4 - Los Angeles, CA, Forum
May 6 - San Jose, CA, SAP Center
May 7 - Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
May 9 - San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
May 13 - Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
May 14 - Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center
May 15 - Houston, TX, Toyota Center
May 17 - New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
May 18 - Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena
