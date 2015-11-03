Earlier this month, it was revealed that Rihanna would be performing at the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. It seemed like a perfect fit. We couldn't imagine a better song than "Bitch Better Have My Money" to play while this year's Fantasy Bra — estimated at $2,000,000 — came strutting down the runway.
But alas. Rihanna's appearance is no more. As of today, the singer has officially bowed out. A source told Refinery29 that the singer needed to focus on her upcoming album, and that she wasn't able to rehearse for the fashion show performance and also finish the record.
ANTI, which was originally scheduled to debut November 6, has already been pushed back once, to the week of November 13.
The good news? Ellie Goulding will take Rihanna's place, performing alongside Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. And we're sure she'll totally nail it — per usual. Goulding's long-awaited new album, Delirium, is set to drop on November 6.
But alas. Rihanna's appearance is no more. As of today, the singer has officially bowed out. A source told Refinery29 that the singer needed to focus on her upcoming album, and that she wasn't able to rehearse for the fashion show performance and also finish the record.
ANTI, which was originally scheduled to debut November 6, has already been pushed back once, to the week of November 13.
The good news? Ellie Goulding will take Rihanna's place, performing alongside Selena Gomez and The Weeknd. And we're sure she'll totally nail it — per usual. Goulding's long-awaited new album, Delirium, is set to drop on November 6.
Advertisement